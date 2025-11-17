Informa Plc opens 2025 Capital Markets Day in Dubai

Informa plc (LON:INF), the international Live B2B Events, B2B Digital Services and Academic Markets Group, today hosts its 2025 Capital Markets Day in Dubai.

2025 Capital Markets Day

Informa will this week host more than fifty analysts and investors in Dubai for its 2025 Capital Markets Day. On Monday 17 November, commencing at 2.30pm local time (10:30am GMT), this will include a series of presentations and conversations by Informa’s Group and Regional Leadership Teams, as well as several key partners.

On Tuesday 18 November, Informa will then host its guests at the 2025 Dubai Airshow, the largest commercial B2B airshow in the world and one of Informa’s most dynamic B2B brands.

The theme for the Capital Markets Day is Compounding Growth, underlining the range of forward growth opportunities for the Group and its commitment to delivering consistent 5%+ Group underlying revenue growth, faster underlying profit and underlying earnings growth, and continuing strong cash conversion, with free cash flow of £3.5bn+ expected to be delivered over the 2025-2028 period.

The presentation sessions on Monday include:

– Compounding Growth at Dubai and Informa Speed

– Compounding Growth: Informa 2025-2028

– Compounding Growth: B2B Live Events

– Compounding Growth: India, Middle East and Africa

– Compounding Growth: Academic Markets

All of the sessions on Monday will be webcast live at www.informa.com and available for replay shortly thereafter.