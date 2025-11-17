Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Informa Plc opens 2025 Capital Markets Day in Dubai

Informa plc

Informa plc (LON:INF), the international Live B2B Events, B2B Digital Services and Academic Markets Group, today hosts its 2025 Capital Markets Day in Dubai.

2025 Capital Markets Day             

Informa will this week host more than fifty analysts and investors in Dubai for its 2025 Capital Markets Day. On Monday 17 November, commencing at 2.30pm local time (10:30am GMT), this will include a series of presentations and conversations by Informa’s Group and Regional Leadership Teams, as well as several key partners.

On Tuesday 18 November, Informa will then host its guests at the 2025 Dubai Airshow, the largest commercial B2B airshow in the world and one of Informa’s most dynamic B2B brands.

The theme for the Capital Markets Day is Compounding Growth, underlining the range of forward growth opportunities for the Group and its commitment to delivering consistent 5%+ Group underlying revenue growth, faster underlying profit and underlying earnings growth, and continuing strong cash conversion, with free cash flow of £3.5bn+ expected to be delivered over the 2025-2028 period.

The presentation sessions on Monday include:

–      Compounding Growth at Dubai and Informa Speed

–      Compounding Growth: Informa 2025-2028

–      Compounding Growth: B2B Live Events

–      Compounding Growth: India, Middle East and Africa

–      Compounding Growth: Academic Markets

All of the sessions on Monday will be webcast live at www.informa.com and available for replay shortly thereafter.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      BrokersTalk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple