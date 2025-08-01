Impax Environmental Markets Plc declares 1.9p interim dividend for 2025

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) has declared a first interim dividend for the 2025 financial year of 1.9 pence per Ordinary Share (2024: 1.8 pence), payable on 28 August 2025 to shareholders who appear on the register on 15 August 2025, with an ex-dividend date of 14 August 2025.

The second interim dividend will be declared in Q1 2026.

It remains the Board’s intention to pay out substantially all earnings by way of a dividend, the quantum of which is affected both by the level of dividends received by the Company and by the number of shares in issue.