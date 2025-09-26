Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Ilika steps onto the stage in Detroit

Ilika Plc

Ilika has confirmed it will take part in The Battery Show North America 2025, a major event in the global battery calendar. Running from 6 to 9 October in Detroit, the show brings together over 1,300 exhibitors and attracts more than 21,000 attendees. The conference component alone features upwards of 150 speakers, creating a concentrated forum where new technologies and strategic directions are scrutinised by peers, customers, and potential partners alike.

Denis Pasero, representing the company, is scheduled to deliver a presentation on 8 October at 16:30. His session is titled “Safer Solid State Battery Cells Yield Lighter, Cheaper and more Sustainable Electric Vehicles.”

The Battery Show is known for its scale and breadth, covering advanced batteries, electric vehicle integration, manufacturing processes, and the wider energy storage supply chain.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Ilika plc

Ilika launches PRIMED programme with JLR and Oxford University

Ilika has commenced its PRIMED programme, supported by the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK, to accelerate the commercialisation of solid-state battery technology.
Ilika Plc

Ilika publishes 2025 Annual Report, advancing Goliath and Stereax

Ilika plc has released its 2025 Annual Report, outlining progress on Stereax licensing with Cirtec and Goliath EV battery milestones, including customer-validated P1 cells and delivery of a 50Ah prototype.

Ilika plc Stereax Micro Batteries Enter Production with Customer Deliveries on the Horizon (Video)

CEO Graeme Purdy shares a pivotal update on the company’s Stereax micro batteries as they complete manufacturing qualification and move into production.
Ilika Plc

Ilika FY25 results: Stereax manufacturing shift, Goliath roadmap

Ilika reported results for the year ended 30 April 2025. The group advanced transfer of Stereax miniature solid state battery manufacturing to Cirtec in the US and validated Goliath EV prototypes, including scale up work at UKBIC.
Ilika plc

Ilika secures £1.25 million grant for Goliath A-sample production

Ilika will receive £1.25 million from the APC Demonstrate fund to produce its first Goliath A-Sample solid-state batteries in a 12-month PRIMED programme with HSSMI and UKBIC, starting 1 August 2025.
Ilika plc

Ilika raises £0.9m in upsized retail offer

Ilika plc announces the conclusion of its oversubscribed Retail Offer, raising £0.9 million and increasing gross proceeds to approximately £4.2 million.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple