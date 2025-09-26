Ilika steps onto the stage in Detroit

Ilika has confirmed it will take part in The Battery Show North America 2025, a major event in the global battery calendar. Running from 6 to 9 October in Detroit, the show brings together over 1,300 exhibitors and attracts more than 21,000 attendees. The conference component alone features upwards of 150 speakers, creating a concentrated forum where new technologies and strategic directions are scrutinised by peers, customers, and potential partners alike.

Denis Pasero, representing the company, is scheduled to deliver a presentation on 8 October at 16:30. His session is titled “Safer Solid State Battery Cells Yield Lighter, Cheaper and more Sustainable Electric Vehicles.”

The Battery Show is known for its scale and breadth, covering advanced batteries, electric vehicle integration, manufacturing processes, and the wider energy storage supply chain.