Ilika finds alignment as battery sector expectations evolve

Ilika’s latest appearance at the Battery Show North America revealed that the company’s position is becoming more relevant as the battery sector moves into a new phase, one defined less by volume and more by differentiation.

In a year where pricing pressure has hammered conventional lithium-ion suppliers, Ilika’s oxide solid-state chemistry stood out not for its visibility but for its timing. The industry is recalibrating. Battery cell costs, especially in China, have dropped sharply. LFP prices alone fell by up to 20% in 2024, setting a bar that Western producers are unlikely to match without compromising margins. For Ilika, that shift makes its long-standing focus on performance and safety a clear strategic advantage. What became obvious at the show was that leading OEMs are no longer looking just for cheaper batteries. They are looking for safer, more compact, longer-lasting solutions, attributes Ilika has prioritised from the start.

The company noted strong interest in its Stereax technology, which targets applications where footprint and safety are critical. That’s no longer a niche conversation. It’s now central to discussions about how to replace incumbent lithium-ion designs without triggering a new set of risks or costs. Meanwhile, the emergence of LMR (lithium manganese rich) cathodes and nickel-light formulations shows that even major cell developers are searching for ways to move beyond legacy materials, and are increasingly open to external innovation to do it.

