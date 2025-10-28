Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Ilika finds alignment as battery sector expectations evolve

Ilika Plc

Ilika’s latest appearance at the Battery Show North America revealed that the company’s position is becoming more relevant as the battery sector moves into a new phase, one defined less by volume and more by differentiation.

In a year where pricing pressure has hammered conventional lithium-ion suppliers, Ilika’s oxide solid-state chemistry stood out not for its visibility but for its timing. The industry is recalibrating. Battery cell costs, especially in China, have dropped sharply. LFP prices alone fell by up to 20% in 2024, setting a bar that Western producers are unlikely to match without compromising margins. For Ilika, that shift makes its long-standing focus on performance and safety a clear strategic advantage. What became obvious at the show was that leading OEMs are no longer looking just for cheaper batteries. They are looking for safer, more compact, longer-lasting solutions, attributes Ilika has prioritised from the start.

The company noted strong interest in its Stereax technology, which targets applications where footprint and safety are critical. That’s no longer a niche conversation. It’s now central to discussions about how to replace incumbent lithium-ion designs without triggering a new set of risks or costs. Meanwhile, the emergence of LMR (lithium manganese rich) cathodes and nickel-light formulations shows that even major cell developers are searching for ways to move beyond legacy materials, and are increasingly open to external innovation to do it.

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology enabling solutions for applications in Industrial IoT, MedTech, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Ilika plc

Ilika launches PRIMED programme with JLR and Oxford University

Ilika has commenced its PRIMED programme, supported by the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK, to accelerate the commercialisation of solid-state battery technology.
Ilika Plc

Ilika publishes 2025 Annual Report, advancing Goliath and Stereax

Ilika plc has released its 2025 Annual Report, outlining progress on Stereax licensing with Cirtec and Goliath EV battery milestones, including customer-validated P1 cells and delivery of a 50Ah prototype.

Ilika plc Stereax Micro Batteries Enter Production with Customer Deliveries on the Horizon (Video)

CEO Graeme Purdy shares a pivotal update on the company’s Stereax micro batteries as they complete manufacturing qualification and move into production.
Ilika Plc

Ilika FY25 results: Stereax manufacturing shift, Goliath roadmap

Ilika reported results for the year ended 30 April 2025. The group advanced transfer of Stereax miniature solid state battery manufacturing to Cirtec in the US and validated Goliath EV
Ilika plc

Ilika secures £1.25 million grant for Goliath A-sample production

Ilika will receive £1.25 million from the APC Demonstrate fund to produce its first Goliath A-Sample solid-state batteries in a 12-month PRIMED programme with HSSMI and UKBIC, starting 1 August
Ilika plc

Ilika raises £0.9m in upsized retail offer

Ilika plc announces the conclusion of its oversubscribed Retail Offer, raising £0.9 million and increasing gross proceeds to approximately £4.2 million.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple