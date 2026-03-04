Ilika positions solid state strategy at global mobility forum

Ilika has confirmed that it will participate in MOVE 2026 at ExCeL London, placing its solid state battery technology in front of a concentrated audience of automotive manufacturers, mobility platform operators, infrastructure providers and investors. The event is regarded as a significant meeting point for decision makers shaping the next phase of transport electrification and digital integration, and the company’s attendance reflects a deliberate effort to align its commercial narrative with evolving industry demand.

MOVE brings together senior representatives from across the mobility ecosystem to examine themes including electrification, software defined vehicles, connectivity, charging infrastructure and autonomous systems. For companies developing enabling technologies, the event offers exposure to potential partners and customers who are actively assessing supply chain options and future platform architectures.

Ilika is focused on the development of solid state battery technology designed to address safety, energy density and form factor considerations in next generation applications. Industry interest in solid state architectures continues to centre on their potential to enhance performance while mitigating some of the risks associated with conventional lithium ion chemistries.

