Ilika moves closer to commercialising its large‑format solid‑state batteries

Ilika Plc

The recent progress at Ilika points to a company actively positioning itself for commercial relevance in the electric vehicle supply chain. While many solid‑state battery concepts remain stuck in the lab, Ilika’s Goliath programme is beginning to show the kind of practical advances that matter to OEMs and long‑term investors alike.

The Goliath programme focuses on developing large‑format pouch cells using solid‑state technology built around a solid ceramic electrolyte and a high‑energy silicon anode. This combination allows for improved thermal stability, greater energy density, and potentially faster charging.

In April 2025, Ilika confirmed that cells manufactured using production‑grade equipment at the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre achieved higher yields and faster charge performance than earlier prototypes. It means the company is now working with equipment and processes that mirror commercial settings, rather than relying on lab tools. As part of its roadmap, Ilika is building a 1.5 MWh pre‑commercial production line, which will supply evaluation cells to automotive partners and Tier 1 suppliers.

