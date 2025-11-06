Ilika Drives Forward in Solid-State Battery Revolution

Automakers and industrial players are actively investing in solid-state development, recognising its potential to redefine electric mobility and power systems. New cells under development are demonstrating impressive charge speeds and energy performance, with some capable of reaching high charge levels in under 20 minutes. Several companies aim to bring solid-state products into demonstration or early production stages within the next few years.

Within this dynamic sector, one company developing a clear niche is Ilika plc. The firm’s focus on solid-state technology spans both micro-scale and large-format cells. Its Stereax microbatteries target high-value applications like medical implants and industrial sensors, where reliability, longevity, and miniaturisation are key. At the same time, Ilika’s Goliath programme is building momentum in the automotive and high-power segment, with prototype cells already achieving industry benchmarks. Ilika’s use of an oxide-ceramic electrolyte, compatible with existing manufacturing lines, reduces the need for completely new infrastructure, a major advantage when scaling to volume production.

As interest in advanced battery technologies intensifies, firms that combine proven science with manufacturability are gaining traction. Ilika’s strategy to balance technical innovation with practical deployment makes it a strong participant in the ongoing shift to solid-state power.

