Ilika Drives Forward in Solid-State Battery Revolution

Automakers and industrial players are actively investing in solid-state development, recognising its potential to redefine electric mobility and power systems. New cells under development are demonstrating impressive charge speeds and energy performance, with some capable of reaching high charge levels in under 20 minutes. Several companies aim to bring solid-state products into demonstration or early production stages within the next few years.

Within this dynamic sector, one company developing a clear niche is Ilika plc. The firm’s focus on solid-state technology spans both micro-scale and large-format cells. Its Stereax microbatteries target high-value applications like medical implants and industrial sensors, where reliability, longevity, and miniaturisation are key. At the same time, Ilika’s Goliath programme is building momentum in the automotive and high-power segment, with prototype cells already achieving industry benchmarks. Ilika’s use of an oxide-ceramic electrolyte, compatible with existing manufacturing lines, reduces the need for completely new infrastructure, a major advantage when scaling to volume production.

As interest in advanced battery technologies intensifies, firms that combine proven science with manufacturability are gaining traction. Ilika’s strategy to balance technical innovation with practical deployment makes it a strong participant in the ongoing shift to solid-state power.

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology enabling solutions for applications in Industrial IoT, MedTech, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.

Ilika launches PRIMED programme with JLR and Oxford University

Ilika has commenced its PRIMED programme, supported by the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK, to accelerate the commercialisation of solid-state battery technology.
Ilika publishes 2025 Annual Report, advancing Goliath and Stereax

Ilika plc has released its 2025 Annual Report, outlining progress on Stereax licensing with Cirtec and Goliath EV battery milestones, including customer-validated P1 cells and delivery of a 50Ah prototype.

Ilika plc Stereax Micro Batteries Enter Production with Customer Deliveries on the Horizon (Video)

CEO Graeme Purdy shares a pivotal update on the company’s Stereax micro batteries as they complete manufacturing qualification and move into production.
Ilika FY25 results: Stereax manufacturing shift, Goliath roadmap

Ilika reported results for the year ended 30 April 2025. The group advanced transfer of Stereax miniature solid state battery manufacturing to Cirtec in the US and validated Goliath EV
Ilika secures £1.25 million grant for Goliath A-sample production

Ilika will receive £1.25 million from the APC Demonstrate fund to produce its first Goliath A-Sample solid-state batteries in a 12-month PRIMED programme with HSSMI and UKBIC, starting 1 August
Ilika raises £0.9m in upsized retail offer

Ilika plc announces the conclusion of its oversubscribed Retail Offer, raising £0.9 million and increasing gross proceeds to approximately £4.2 million.

