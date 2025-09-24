Follow us on:

Ilika Accelerates Towards EV Battery Commercialisation with Jaguar Land Rover – Baden Hill

Ilika plc
Ilika PLC (LON:IKA) is again in the news in the commercialisation of its proprietary solid-state battery (SSB) platform, Goliath, aimed at transforming the electric vehicle (EV) market. The latest announcement marks a pivotal move with the launch of industrial prototyping in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), reinforcing Ilika’s growing position as a leader in next-generation battery technology.

The news comes as Ilika initiates the PRIMED programme, a UK government-backed initiative that builds on its earlier HISTORY and SiSTEM projects. These efforts have already laid the foundation for significant technical progress in Ilika’s Goliath platform. With JLR joining the programme’s steering committee alongside renowned battery expert Professor Paul Shearing from the University of Oxford, Ilika is clearly surrounding itself with the UK’s best automotive and scientific minds.

Dr Tom McColm, Clean Tech Equity Specialist at Baden Hill, noted, “The continued UK government funding and contribution of top-class human and industrial resource into commercialising Ilika’s Goliath SSB platform, demonstrates Ilika establishing itself as the UK flagship for next-generation, high-performance, solid-state battery technology for EV application.”

This phase of development will focus on the production of P2 Goliath prototypes and 50Ah A-sample batteries at the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC), paving a direct path to giga-scale commercial production. Importantly, the initiative benefits from non-dilutive government grant funding and partnerships with industry leaders such as BMW, Agratas, and now JLR.

Ilika’s strategy is not just about innovation—it’s about readiness for real-world application. The company already has evaluation agreements with 17 potential licensing partners, many of them tier-1 global automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The momentum over the past year has been significant, with clear improvements in both battery performance and manufacturing scalability.

As Dr McColm highlights, “Today’s news is further evidence the program is tracking toward delivering a minimum viable product (‘MVP’) into tier-1 automotive partner hands for evaluation and subsequent licensing in the near-term.”

Despite being pre-revenue at scale, Ilika’s robust financial backing, access to UKBIC, and consistent government support provide a solid foundation for future commercial success. With no dividend paid and earnings per share forecast to remain negative in the near term, the investment thesis centres firmly on growth potential and strategic positioning within the EV supply chain.

On a Final Note

Ilika’s progress with Jaguar Land Rover under the PRIMED programme signals a crucial leap toward the future of battery innovation. By combining government support, academic excellence, and automotive industry involvement, Ilika is advancing its Goliath platform into a commercial reality. The groundwork laid today could shape the future of EV performance tomorrow, as the company aims to deliver safer, longer-lasting, and more efficient batteries at industrial scale.

    Ilika plc PRIMED Programme Boosts Solid-State Battery Momentum (Video)

    Graeme Purdy outlines how the company’s PRIMED programme is accelerating the path to industrialisation of its solid-state battery technology.
    Ilika plc

    Ilika launches PRIMED programme with JLR and Oxford University

    Ilika has commenced its PRIMED programme, supported by the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK, to accelerate the commercialisation of solid-state battery technology.
    Ilika Plc

    Battery innovation and the next wave of orthopaedic implants

    Miniature solid state batteries are unlocking the potential of smart orthopaedic implants, reshaping how joint health is monitored and maintained.
    Ilika Plc

    Solid state power reshaping the economics of implantable devices

    Ilika’s millimetre scale solid state battery is designed to power neuromodulation devices directly at the therapy site, reducing surgical complexity and supporting long term patient use.
    Ilika Plc

    Ilika publishes 2025 Annual Report, advancing Goliath and Stereax

    Ilika plc has released its 2025 Annual Report, outlining progress on Stereax licensing with Cirtec and Goliath EV battery milestones, including customer-validated P1 cells and delivery of a 50Ah prototype.
    Ilika plc

    Ilika: Advancing micro-battery technology with Stereax milestone (LON:IKA)

    Ilika CEO Graeme Purdy discusses the completion of manufacturing qualification for Stereax micro batteries at Cirtec’s US facility. With production underway, Ilika plans to begin customer deliveries by year-end. Purdy highlights the batteries’ compact, high-power design tailored for medical applications, and reinforces Cirtec’s strategic role in scaling commercial operations.

