Ibstock trading ahead of expectations

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST), a leading UK manufacturer of clay bricks and concrete products, has announced a trading update for the quarter ended 30th September 2022.

Highlights

• Trading ahead of our expectations in the third quarter with robust demand patterns and strong operational performance • Effective management of the cost base, including energy costs, and resilience in our business model have supported performance • Expect to maintain strong control of costs, and retain our dynamic pricing strategy against a backdrop of ongoing cost inflation • Board now expects FY22 performance to be above its previous expectations

Trading update

The Group continued to trade well in the third quarter, with demand patterns across the business remaining robust. The business delivered a strong operational performance, with good fixed cost management and consistent network reliability.

Overall, performance in the quarter was ahead of the expectations we communicated at the time of the half-year announcement in July 2022.

Clay

Sales volumes in the third quarter were marginally above the comparative prior year period. Our energy price surcharge remained in place, which enabled the recovery of cost inflation. Our energy price risk management strategy continues to be effective in mitigating significant volatility in energy markets: our energy requirements are now well covered for the 2022 year, and we have cover for 2023 approaching 50% of projected network needs.

The strategic growth investments at our Atlas and Aldridge factories are progressing well and are on track to start commissioning as expected from the end of 2023. These facilities will provide the Group with efficient, low-cost capacity, support the diversification of our unrivalled product range, and produce the UK’s first net-zero carbon brick[1].

Concrete

Overall, performance was in line with expectations, with volumes broadly similar to the comparative prior year period. Volumes of walling stone were modestly above the comparative prior year period, offset by slightly lower floor beam volumes. Following operational challenges in the first half of the year, we have seen encouraging improvement in our roof tile output with sequential quarterly margin progression.

Futures

We have continued to make good progress in developing the Ibstock Futures business during the quarter. The Futures leadership team is now in place, ensuring the business is well placed to accelerate the Group’s entry into fast growth construction product, solutions and technology markets.

Following the asset acquisition in H1, the integration of Telling GRC is progressing well and as expected. During the third quarter, we were pleased to strengthen further our capabilities through the acquisition of Generix, a non-combustible façade systems business. This acquisition represents a further strategic step in broadening the range of façade systems offered within Futures.

Balance sheet and capital allocation

The business delivered a strong free cash flow performance in the third quarter, reflecting both the robust trading performance and disciplined working capital management.

We have now substantially completed the £30 million share buyback announced in April 2022, with issued share capital having reduced by around 4% to date. This return of capital is part of our disciplined approach to capital allocation alongside our committed growth investments. We have a clear path for growth and value creation over the next five years, based on a combination of investment within our core business and diversified growth opportunities, which supports our medium-term financial targets.

We have a strong balance sheet, with the ratio of Net Debt to EBITDA for the 2022 year projected to remain towards the bottom end of our target range, and efficient long-term debt financing with attractive rates of interest. We remain confident in our ability to support both further growth investment and additional shareholder returns over the medium term.

Full year outlook

Whilst remaining mindful of the uncertain macroeconomic environment, the resilience of our business model and the strength of our performance in the third quarter of the year give us confidence in the outlook for the full year. Accordingly, we now expect performance for the 2022 year to be above our previous expectations.