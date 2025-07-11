Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Hydrogen and helium signals below South Australia

Thor Energy

An elusive whisper from beneath the earth’s surface has captivated the attention of resource investors, suggesting that southern Australia may harbour more than just minerals in its hidden depths. Beneath the arid expanse of the Hy Range project, a network of anomalies has emerged that paints a picture of a dynamic and densely charged gas system, one that could redefine how explorers and energy strategists view the Outback.

Early soil gas traverses have unveiled hydrogen readings that far exceed what is typically expected in sedimentary terrains, with isolated peaks reaching over 2,600 parts per million. Such concentrations are seldom encountered outside of geological oddities, suggesting that the region’s basement rocks and fault corridors are acting in concert to generate and channel hydrogen to shallower levels. Even more compelling is the discovery of helium values peaking at about 0.3 per cent within the same grid, a concentration that rivals known commercial helium fields. These findings hint at a dual-commodity play, where hydrogen, often sought for its clean energy virtues, coexists with helium, a resource prized for its critical industrial and scientific applications.

Traversing a systematic 400 by 200 metre sample grid, the team has observed that the anomalies line up along northerly trending fault zones, painting an image of structured conduits rather than random seepage. Such alignment suggests that the deeper volcanic basement, traditionally dismissed in this part of South Australia, may in fact be the hidden engine driving ongoing gas generation. In places where these conduits intersect with favourable sandstone layers, the potential for natural traps arises, opening a door to accumulations that could be both substantive and commercially viable.

Investors assessing long-term positioning will note that the project’s location benefits from existing infrastructure, with established roads and proximity to downstream markets. Yet, the true value lies in the subsurface logic: hydrogen generated in the heat-edged confines of fractured granites and metamorphic complexes finds its way upward through faults, only to stall where impermeable caps occur. This mechanism, familiar to those versed in petroleum systems, takes on a novel angle when hydrogen and helium replace oil and gas, calling for a fresh look at exploration strategies that have long ignored these lighter molecules.

Beyond the headline figures, the geochemical surveys capture a broader story of renewables integration and resource diversification. As nations seek to decarbonise, low-emission hydrogen stands poised to become a cornerstone of energy transitions. At the same time, helium shortages in recent years have driven prices sharply upward, rewarding those with the foresight to secure new sources. The convergence of these two trends means that a successful discovery here could yield a resource package with distinct appeal to both energy utilities and advanced manufacturing, from cryogenics to semiconductor fabrication.

Technical teams are now preparing for follow-up programs, including downhole gas logging and seismic surveys, to map the depth and continuity of these anomalies. Should these efforts validate the early surface readings, the Hy Range acreage may emerge as a template for exploring hydrogen-helium systems globally. The underlying concept is elegant in its simplicity: leverage established exploration techniques to chase gas generations driven by volcanic basement interactions, rather than traditional organic source rocks.

For portfolio managers weighing sector allocations, this project underscores a shift towards unconventional gas targets that transcend conventional hydrocarbon models. It exemplifies how a fresh look at geological fundamentals can unveil resources that align with both environmental imperatives and market demands. Rather than chasing large, well-known basins, attention is turning to cratonic margins and shield boundaries, where heat-driven processes continue to tick beneath surface stasis.

Ultimately, what began as systematic soil gas sampling may evolve into a landmark case of hydrogen and helium co-production, offering a diversified risk profile. Should the deeper imaging confirm extensive reservoirs, the path to pilot drilling and early-stage development could accelerate, leveraging modular processing technologies and off-take partnerships hungry for low-carbon hydrogen and rare gas volumes. In a world increasingly focused on energy security and critical minerals, such a dual offering could command premium interest long before any gas touches a market pipeline.

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Thor Energy

Thor Energy discovers elevated hydrogen and helium at HY-Range

Thor Energy’s soil geochemistry survey at HY-Range licence 802 in South Australia recorded hydrogen up to 3 000 ppm and helium to 27 ppm, defining four high-grade focus areas for exploration.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy secures three Gas Storage Exploration Licences

Thor Energy plc's subsidiary, Go Exploration, has accepted an offer for three Gas Storage Exploration Licences in South Australia, bolstering its energy strategy.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy completes geochemical survey at HY-Range project

Thor Energy plc has successfully completed a crucial soil air geochemical survey at its HY-Range project in South Australia, advancing its natural hydrogen and helium exploration efforts.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy reports strong progress at HY-Range Project in Q1 2025

Thor Energy Plc's recent quarterly report highlights significant advancements in the HY-Range Project, focusing on natural hydrogen and helium exploration in South Australia.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy starts HY-Range survey and updates portfolio

Thor Energy plc announces its upcoming geochemical survey at the HY-Range project in South Australia, focusing on natural hydrogen and helium exploration.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy prospective resource results vastly exceed expectations

Thor Energy plc has revealed groundbreaking assessments of natural hydrogen and helium resources at its HY-Range project in South Australia, greatly exceeding expectations.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple