Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

HSBC holding a video webcast presentation and conference call today

Conference call

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) will be holding a video webcast presentation and conference call today for investors and analysts.

The speakers will be Noel Quinn (Group Chief Executive), Ewen Stevenson (Group Chief Financial Officer), Peter Wong (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited), Nuno Matos (Chief Executive of Wealth and Personal Banking) and John Hinshaw (Group Chief Operating Officer).

Full details of how to access the conference call appear below and details of how to access the webcast can also be found at www.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements.

Time: 7.30am (London); 3.30pm (Hong Kong); and 2.30am (New York).

Webcast: https://streamstudio.world-television.com/CCUIv3/registration.aspx?ticket=768-1956-27204&target=en-kontiki-&status=preview&browser=ns-0-1-0-0-0 

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9665P_1-2021-2-23.pdf 

Conference call access numbers:

Restrictions may exist when accessing freephone/toll-free numbers using a mobile telephone.

Passcode: 8647018

 Toll-freeToll
UK0808 238 1616 
US1 866 551 9263 
Hong Kong800 967 131 
International +44 (0)20 7192 8727

Replay access details from 23 February 1:00pm GMT – 23 March 2020 1:00pm GMT

Passcode: 8647018

 Toll-freeToll
UK0808 238 0667 
US1 866 331 1332 
Hong Kong58085596 
International +44 (0) 333 300 9785

A copy of the presentation to investors and analysts is attached and is also available to view and download at https://www.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements/all-reporting/group.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.