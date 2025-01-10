Follow us on:

Howden Joinery Group Plc 11.6% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings
Howden Joinery Group Plc with ticker (LON:HWDN) now has a potential upside of 11.6% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.

HWDN.L

JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 849 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Howden Joinery Group Plc share price of 761 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 11.6%. Trading has ranged between 744 (52 week low) and 983 (52 week high) with an average of 828,000 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,153,341,607.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist kitchen and joinery supplier company. The Company provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware. It sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily local builders, through 850 depots. It also operates 65 depots in France and Belgium and 10 depots in the Republic of Ireland. The Company offers products in categories, such as worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles. Its kitchen products include fitted kitchens, kitchen fittings, kitchen sinks and taps, appliances, kitchen surfaces, and kitchen storage. It offers a range of joinery products, such as internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items. The Company offers a range of Lamona appliances for cooking, cleaning, and cooling. In addition, it also offers various appliances from other market brands, including Neff, Bosch, AEG, Hotpoint, Zanussi, Beko and Rangemaster.



