Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

How FCSS is harnessing China’s innovation – Kepler Research

Fidelity
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

When it comes to patent activity, China has a commanding lead over the rest of the world: in 2023, China had a 47.2% share of global patent applications. This has all led to China being the global leader in five key technologies – Unmanned aerial
vehicles, solar panels, graphene, high-speed rail, and EVs and lithium batteries – according to Bloomberg.

China has also emerged as a global leader in clinical trials, with a structural shift from focusing on generic drugs to innovative drugs. Indeed, within the past ten years, China’s share of trial starts has gone from 5% to 30%, whereas America’s has fallen slightly, from 38% to 35%. China also has a lead in gene and cell therapy trials.

Some investors have become wary of China in recent years, after some measures enacted aimed at reigning in profitability of some high-tech sectors through 2021, but the reality is that innovation has real government support in China, whether that be through tax incentives, government grants and state-backed venture capital funds.

China tends to be a country where competition is rife, particularly within the EV market and some of the renewable energy industries, but we’ve seen a more recent focus from the government to address this with the “antiinvolution” campaign.

Some of these policies should support consolidation within many of these industries and in many of them we are already seeing the likely winners emerging – providing active fund managers such as Dale Nicholls at Fidelity China Special Situations plc with numerous opportunities.

retail-come-fly-with-meDownload

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS), the UK’s largest China Investment Trust, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    JPMorgan JSGI

    Japan investment trust JSGI superior performance and competitive dividend

    JPMorgan JSGI

    Strong returns, compelling story, attracts Japan income and growth investing in JSGI trust

    Kepler

    BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust good positive returns despite COVID says Analyst (Interview)

    Kepler - Callum Stokeld

    Miton UK MicroCap Trust, Callum Stokeld discusses strategy, selection and performance

      Latest BrokerTalk

      View all Broker Talk

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple