High yielding UK dividend stock Volta Finance pays quarterly

Volta Finance

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) has announced that it has declared a quarterly interim dividend of €0.155 per share payable on 3 April 2025 amounting to approximately €5.67 million, approximately equating to an annualised 8% of net asset value. The ex-dividend date is 13 March 2025 with a record date of 14 March 2025.

The Company has arranged for its shareholders to be able to elect to receive their dividends in either Euros or Pounds Sterling. Shareholders will, by default, receive their dividends in Euros, unless they have instructed the Company’s Registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited, to pay dividends in Pounds Sterling.  Such instructions may be given to Computershare either electronically via CREST or by using the Currency Election Form which has been posted to shareholders and a copy of which is also available on the website www.voltafinance.com within the “Investors – Other Documents” section. The deadline for receipt of currency elections is 12:00 (midday) on 17 March 2025.

