Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

HICL Infrastructure successfully raise £160.0m

HICL Infrastructure

The Board of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) has announced that the Company has raised gross proceeds of £160.0m through the issue of 94,674,560 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company, at an Issue Price of 169.0p. There has been strong support for the Issue from both existing and new investors including over £5 million of demand from the Retail Offer through PrimaryBid.

The Board considered the Company’s current revolving credit facility capacity as well as HICL’s advanced investment pipeline when determining the size of the raise. Total applications exceeded gross proceeds accepted and therefore a scaling back exercise has taken place.

The Company will issue 91,704,291 New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Issue and 2,970,269 New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Retail Offer by PrimaryBid.

Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada has subscribed for 8,875,740 New Ordinary Shares. Sun Life is a member of the same group as InfraRed Capital Partners, the Company’s Investment Manager, and is therefore a related party for the purposes of Chapter 11 of the FCA’s Listing Rules. The Sun Life Subscription will be a ‘smaller related party transaction’ pursuant to LR11.1.10.

Investec Bank plc and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint bookrunners in relation to the Issue.

Ian Russell, Chairman of HICL, said:

“We are pleased with the strong investor support shown for this issue from both retail and institutional investors. The defensive attributes of the Company’s portfolio, including high inflation protection and low correlation to wider equity markets, are clear attractions for investors against the broader market backdrop. The funds raised from this issue will be used to restore HICL’s RCF capacity, while also providing additional resources for the Company to execute its attractive investment pipeline.”

Application for Admission

Application has been made for 94,674,560 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. It is expected that Admission in respect of the New Ordinary Shares will become effective, and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence, at 8.00 a.m. on 19 July 2022.

Total Voting Rights

On Admission, the Company’s issued share capital will consist of 2,031,488,061 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders in determining the denominator for the calculation by which they will establish if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Defined terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the Company’s announcement of 8 July 2022.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.