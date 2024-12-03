Follow us on:

Hess Midstream LP – Consensus 'buy' rating and 6.1% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Hess Midstream LP which can be found using ticker (HESM) now have 5 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $42.00 and $39.00 calculating the mean target price we have $40.20. Given that the stocks previous close was at $37.90 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.1%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $35.70 while the 200 day moving average is $35.79. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 8.06B. The current share price for the company is: $36.97 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,548,518,061 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.67, revenue per share of $18.19 and a 13.98% return on assets.

Hess Midstream LP is a fee-based midstream company, which owns, operates, develops and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. The Company owns oil, gas and produced water handling assets that are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The Company operates through three segments: gathering, processing and storage, and terminaling and export. Gathering segment includes Hess North Dakota Pipeline Operations LP (Gathering Opco) and Hess Water Services Holdings LLC, which own the various assets, including natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal. Processing and storage segment includes Hess TGP Operations LP (HTGP Opco) and Hess Mentor Storage Holdings LLC (Mentor Holdings). Terminaling and export segment includes Hess North Dakota Export Logistics Operations LP (Logistics Opco).

