Hercules targets power infrastructure with calculated move into energy services

Hercules has acquired a 70% stake in Lyons Power Services, a Warrington-based specialist in electrical infrastructure works, for a total of £702,800. The purchase was split evenly between cash and shares, with the remaining 30% retained by the founder, who will continue running the business.

This follows Hercules’ earlier acquisition of overhead-line contractor Advantage NRG, bringing together two specialist operators in a growing part of the UK market. Lyons Power Services generated £1.387 million in revenue in the year to January 2025, with pre-tax profit of £287,000. While modest in size, the business provides a direct route into regulated and utility-linked infrastructure work, an area currently benefiting from major grid upgrades and rising electricity demand across the UK.

Hercules has historically focused on labour supply for civils and rail, but the energy sector presents a different type of pipeline. Transmission and distribution upgrades are set to drive over £58 billion in investment, with a focus on capacity, resilience and decarbonisation. Lyons brings in technical capability, client access and a credible delivery track record in this space.

