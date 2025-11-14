Hercules positions to train 2 000 workers through Academy initiative

Hercules has revealed that its training division, the Hercules Academy, launched in February 2024 and located in Nuneaton in the West Midlands, is on course to enrol around 2 000 students during 2025. This compares with an initial target of 400 for its first year of operation. According to the update, by February 2025 the Academy had already trained around 1 100 individuals.

The Academy offers courses across health and safety, NVQs, plant and machinery operations, utility detection, working at height, overhead power‑line awareness and other bespoke industry modules. Accreditation bodies include the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), the NOCN Group, the Energy & Utility Skills Register (EUSR) and the RTITB.

Location‑wise the Academy is positioned near Birmingham and Coventry, placing it not far from major infrastructure hubs including projects such as HS2. The company’s recent acquisition of Quality Transport Training (QTT), a training firm based in Staffordshire, is cited as providing additional capacity for the Academy.

