Artificial intelligence is forcing education to reprice human judgment

Artificial intelligence is often framed as a technology debate, but the deeper issue is economic power. Industrial revolutions do not simply introduce new tools. They change who creates value, which capabilities command a premium and how capital is allocated across the economy. Education sits directly inside that system because it determines how societies develop and credential human capital.

The current education model was built for a different economic structure. For more than a century it has prioritised standardisation, compliance with systems, time discipline, knowledge recall and procedural competence. These attributes made sense in a factory economy where predictable processes and organised labour produced value at scale. The curriculum, testing systems and credential structures evolved to support that model.

Artificial intelligence now challenges the foundation of that structure. Modern AI systems can already draft documents, summarise research, analyse information and write code with increasing speed and accuracy. If education continues to reward task completion, it is effectively training students for activities that machines can increasingly perform more efficiently.

