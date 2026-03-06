Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Artificial intelligence is forcing education to reprice human judgment

Team plc

Artificial intelligence is often framed as a technology debate, but the deeper issue is economic power. Industrial revolutions do not simply introduce new tools. They change who creates value, which capabilities command a premium and how capital is allocated across the economy. Education sits directly inside that system because it determines how societies develop and credential human capital.

The current education model was built for a different economic structure. For more than a century it has prioritised standardisation, compliance with systems, time discipline, knowledge recall and procedural competence. These attributes made sense in a factory economy where predictable processes and organised labour produced value at scale. The curriculum, testing systems and credential structures evolved to support that model.

Artificial intelligence now challenges the foundation of that structure. Modern AI systems can already draft documents, summarise research, analyse information and write code with increasing speed and accuracy. If education continues to reward task completion, it is effectively training students for activities that machines can increasingly perform more efficiently.

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) is building a new wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group. With a focus on the UK, Crown Dependencies and International Finance Centres, the strategy is to build local businesses of scale around TEAM’s core skill of providing investment management services.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Team plc

Artificial intelligence is forcing education to reprice human judgment

Artificial intelligence is pushing education systems to prioritise human judgement rather than routine cognitive work.
Team plc

TEAM plc CIO Craig Farley on 2025 market resilience and positioning for 2026

Craig Farley, CIO of TEAM plc, reviews 2025’s market recovery, explains the firm’s barbell equity and fixed income positioning, and highlights key risks for 2026 including hyperscaler AI spending, geopolitical tensions, and a potential second wave of inflation.
Team Plc

TEAM Asset Management Achieves Top Three UK Ranking as Strategy Focus Sharpens

TEAM plc CIO Flags 20% Plus Returns, AI Capex Doubts and Looming Inflation Shock (Video)

TEAM plc’s Craig Farley explains how a barbell equity strategy, precious metals exposure and disciplined bond positioning drove 20 percent plus returns in 2025. He now sees cracks forming in the AI capex story, rising geopolitical confrontation under a revamped US foreign policy doctrine, and the potential for a second inflation wave. Portfolio positioning for 2026 is already shifting.
Team plc

Heavy AI capital commitments put big tech valuations under scrutiny

Investors are reassessing Big Tech valuations as aggressive AI spending raises questions about timing, returns and capital discipline.
Team plc

Strategic wealth positioning amid global shifts in 2026

Discover why wealthy investors are focusing on regulatory resilience, liquidity and cross‑border diversification in 2026.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple