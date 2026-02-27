Follow us on:

Hays CEO Dirk Hahn steps down; Mark Dearnley appointed interim Chief Executive

Hays Plc

Hays plc (LON:HAS) has announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dirk Hahn, is stepping down as CEO and as a Director with immediate effect for personal reasons.

Mark Dearnley, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, will become interim Chief Executive Officer until a permanent successor is in place.

Michael Findlay, as Non-Executive Chair, will work closely with Mark and the Hays Executive Leadership Team to ensure continuity and progress on the Group’s strategic and commercial priorities.

A recruitment process to identify a permanent successor will begin immediately, led by the Nomination Committee with the support of external consultants.

Michael Findlay, Chair said:

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Dirk for his significant contribution to Hays over the last 28 years. During his tenure, he demonstrated exceptional leadership, notably in building our German business and resetting Hays’ strategy. On behalf of all Hays colleagues, I wish him every success in the future.

We are grateful to Mark for agreeing to step in as Interim CEO. Mark is an accomplished business leader and is well-placed to lead the Company as we continue to execute on our strategic and operational priorities”

Dirk Hahn, outgoing CEO, said:

“It has been a great honour to be part of Hays for the past 28 years and a privilege to lead the business in recent years. Thank you to the many remarkable colleagues I have worked with over the years. Hays is a great company with a bright and exciting future ahead of it”

There is no further information required to be disclosed in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.8(R).

