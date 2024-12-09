HashiCorp, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 3.7% Upside Potential

HashiCorp, Inc. with ticker code (HCP) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $35.00 and $34.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $34.86. Now with the previous closing price of $33.63 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $33.83 and the 200 day MA is $32.00. The company has a market cap of 6.91B. Currently the stock stands at: $33.78 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,158,223,630 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $3.16 and a -7.92% return on assets.

HashiCorp, Inc. is a multi-cloud infrastructure automation software company. The Company’s software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud for infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. Its products include Terraform, Vagrant, Consul, Packer, Nomad, Vault, Boundary, and Waypoint. Terraform is an infrastructure provisioning product that allows users to set up and manage information technology infrastructure. Terraform is cloud-neutral, supporting all public and private clouds. Vagrant is a secret management and data protection product. Consul is an application-centric networking automation product. Nomad is a scheduler and workload orchestrator that enables organizations to deploy and manage applications. It offers practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. Its products are used by organizations of all sizes, across a range of industries.