Hasbro, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$79.59’, now 28.6% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Hasbro, Inc. with ticker code (HAS) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $95.00 and $64.00 and has a mean share price target at $79.59. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $61.91 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 28.6%. The 50 day MA is $68.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to $61.52. The market cap for the company is 8.72B. The stock price is currently at: $62.52 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,211,778,576 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.19%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $31.04 and a 4.73% return on assets.

