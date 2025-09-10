Harworth Group appoints Phil Redding as Independent Non-Executive Director

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG), a leading regeneration and strategic land owner and developer, has announced the appointment of Phil Redding as an independent Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect. Phil will also join the Remuneration Committee of Harworth on appointment, taking the place of Lisa Scenna following her appointment to the Nomination Committee.

Phil brings over 35 years of UK and European commercial real estate sector experience, including more than 10 years in C-suite roles, with a particular specialism in the high growth industrial and logistics sector. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of pan-European logistics real estate company, Tritax Eurobox plc, delivering its £557 million sale to Brookfield in December 2024. Phil previously spent 25 years at SEGRO plc, including eight and a half years as Chief Investment Officer, and, having joined the Board of SEGRO plc in May 2013, serving on the Executive and Investment committees.

Alastair Lyons, Chair of Harworth, commented: “Phil’s breadth of senior leadership experience at Tritax and SEGRO and track record scaling UK industrial and logistics platforms will be invaluable as we look to capitalise on the opportunities to transform our high quality land bank and deliver on our growth targets including our ambition for the portfolio to be 85% I&L weighted by 2029. On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Phil, and we look forward to working with him as we drive to achieve our ongoing strategic vision.”

Additional information:

Phil Redding is independent for the purposes of the UK Corporate Governance Code. This announcement is made pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.6. There is no information which requires disclosure under UKLR 6.4.8R (1) – (6) inclusive.

Lisa Scenna is moving from the Remuneration Committee to the Nomination Committee, replacing Ruth Cooke, who stepped down from the Board at the Company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting.