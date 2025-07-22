Follow us on:

Harrow, Inc. (HROW) Stock Analysis: Eyeing a 53% Upside Potential in the Thriving Eyecare Market

Broker Ratings

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) stands out in the healthcare sector as a dynamic player specializing in ophthalmic pharmaceutical products. With a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, the Nashville-based company is positioned in the specialty and generic drug manufacturing industry, catering to the growing demands of the eyecare market.

At a current stock price of $37.08, the company is showing intriguing potential for investors. The stock has seen a modest price change of 0.03%, but more notably, analysts have set an average target price of $56.89, suggesting a remarkable potential upside of 53.41%. This optimism is driven by the company’s innovative product offerings and strategic market positioning.

Harrow’s product portfolio is robust, featuring a range of ophthalmic solutions such as IHEEZO, VEVYE, and ZERVIATE, along with other notable products like MAXITROL and NEVANAC. This diverse lineup positions Harrow as a key player in addressing various ophthalmic needs, from pain and inflammation management in cataract surgery to treating bacterial conjunctivitis and steroid-responsive inflammatory conditions.

Despite Harrow’s promising market presence, some financial metrics warrant a cautious approach. The trailing P/E ratio is not applicable, and the company posted an EPS of -0.61, indicating current profitability challenges. Furthermore, the return on equity at -37.31% and a free cash flow of -$26.88 million highlight ongoing financial obstacles. However, Harrow’s revenue growth is impressive at 38.30%, suggesting that the company is expanding its market reach effectively.

Technical indicators reveal an interesting narrative for Harrow’s stock. The RSI (14) stands at 74.32, suggesting that the stock is currently in overbought territory, which could precede a price correction. However, the current price is comfortably above both the 50-day moving average of $30.04 and the 200-day moving average of $33.81, indicating an upward momentum.

Analyst sentiment towards Harrow is overwhelmingly positive, with seven buy ratings and no hold or sell recommendations. This consensus underscores confidence in Harrow’s strategic direction and growth prospects, further bolstered by the company’s recent name change from Harrow Health, Inc. to Harrow, Inc. in September 2023, reflecting a renewed focus on its core competencies in eyecare.

Investors interested in Harrow, Inc. should weigh the company’s impressive growth trajectory and favorable analyst ratings against its current financial challenges. With a promising product lineup and a strategic focus on ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, Harrow is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the eyecare sector, offering a potentially lucrative investment with significant upside potential.

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

