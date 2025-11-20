Follow us on:

Halma Plc posts interim results and raises dividend by 7%

Halma plc

Halma plc (LON:HLMA), the global group of life-saving technology companies focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day, has announced its results for the 6 months to 30 September 2025:

Halma’s results, together with other information about Halma, will be available on its corporate website, www.halma.com, and the results have been submitted in full unedited text to the Financial Conduct Authority’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at National Storage Mechanism | FCA.

The webcast of the results presentation will be available on the Halma website later today: www.halma.com

Dividends

The Board has proposed a 7% increase in the interim dividend to 9.63p per share (2024: 9.00p per share). This will be paid on 30 January 2026 to shareholders on the register at 19 December 2025.

The Company offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (‘DRIP’) to enable shareholders to elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in Halma plc shares. Shareholders who wish to opt for the DRIP for the forthcoming final dividend should return a DRIP mandate form to the Company’s Registrar no later than 9 January 2026.

Financial calendar

Ex-dividend date for 2025/26 interim dividendThursday 18 December 2025
Record date for 2025/26 interim dividendFriday 19 December 2025
Final date for DRIP electionFriday 9 January 2026
Payment dateFriday 30 January 2026

