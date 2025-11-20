Halma Plc posts interim results and raises dividend by 7%

Halma plc (LON:HLMA), the global group of life-saving technology companies focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day, has announced its results for the 6 months to 30 September 2025:

Dividends

The Board has proposed a 7% increase in the interim dividend to 9.63p per share (2024: 9.00p per share). This will be paid on 30 January 2026 to shareholders on the register at 19 December 2025.

The Company offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (‘DRIP’) to enable shareholders to elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in Halma plc shares. Shareholders who wish to opt for the DRIP for the forthcoming final dividend should return a DRIP mandate form to the Company’s Registrar no later than 9 January 2026.

Financial calendar

Ex-dividend date for 2025/26 interim dividend Thursday 18 December 2025 Record date for 2025/26 interim dividend Friday 19 December 2025 Final date for DRIP election Friday 9 January 2026 Payment date Friday 30 January 2026