Guidewire Software, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$195.55’, now -4.4% Downside Potential

Guidewire Software, Inc. with ticker code (GWRE) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $231.00 and $125.00 calculating the average target share price we see $195.55. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $204.46 this would indicate that there is a downside of -4.4%. The day 50 moving average is $188.19 while the 200 day moving average is $144.55. The market cap for the company is 16.86B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $201.88 USD

The potential market cap would be $16,125,880,522 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $11.92 and a -1.55% return on assets.

Guidewire Software, Inc. is a provider of software products for property and casualty insurers. The Company’s platform combines core operations, digital engagement, analytics, and artificial intelligence applications delivered as a cloud service or self-managed software. Its core operational services and products include InsuranceSuite Cloud, InsuranceNow, and InsuranceSuite for self-managed installations. Its InsuranceSuite Cloud is a configurable and scalable product, delivered as a service and primarily comprised of three core applications, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud. The Company’s InsuranceNow is a cloud-based application that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. Its InsuranceSuite Cloud is hosted on Amazon Web Services and managed by its internal cloud operations team. The Company’s Data Platform collects data from InsuranceSuite Cloud and InsuranceNow, as well as other internal and external sources.