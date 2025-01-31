Guidewire Software, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 1.5% Upside Potential

Guidewire Software, Inc. which can be found using ticker (GWRE) now have 14 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $231.00 and $135.00 and has a mean target at $210.51. Given that the stocks previous close was at $207.34 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 1.5%. The 50 day MA is $184.79 and the 200 day MA is $157.58. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 17.67B. The current share price for the company is: $211.53 USD

The potential market cap would be $17,936,821,937 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 587.58, revenue per share of $11.92 and a -1.55% return on assets.

Guidewire Software, Inc. is a provider of software products for property and casualty insurers. The Company’s platform combines core operations, digital engagement, analytics, and artificial intelligence applications delivered as a cloud service or self-managed software. Its core operational services and products include InsuranceSuite Cloud, InsuranceNow, and InsuranceSuite for self-managed installations. Its InsuranceSuite Cloud is a configurable and scalable product, delivered as a service and primarily comprised of three core applications, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud. The Company’s InsuranceNow is a cloud-based application that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. Its InsuranceSuite Cloud is hosted on Amazon Web Services and managed by its internal cloud operations team. The Company’s Data Platform collects data from InsuranceSuite Cloud and InsuranceNow, as well as other internal and external sources.