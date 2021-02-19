Twitter
GSTechnologies establishment in Singapore completes

GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies Limited (LON:GST), the integrated information and communication technology infrastructure solutions provider, has today confirmed that, in line with the Company’s strategy, the proposed establishment of the Company’s new wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, GS Fintech PTE. Ltd., has now been completed to help facilitate the Company’s planned expansion into blockchain related technologies and services, together with the Company’s recently established UK subsidiary.

Tone Goh, Chairman of GST, commented:  “As previously announced, the establishment of GS Fintech Singapore forms part of the first stage in our planned expansion into areas utilising blockchain technology following the recent appointments of Jack Bai and Shayne Tan to the Company’s board and the establishment of a similar subsidiary based in the UK.  I look forward to providing further updates in due course.”

GSTechnologies provides optimal wireless, electronic cabling, security, and other solutions to clients operating in the infrastructure development space. GST builds on the profitable ICT business of its Singaporean subsidiary EMS Wiring Systems, which has been supplying governments and large private organisations with intelligent building solutions for the last 30 years. GST’s strategy is to develop solutions to meet the needs of the ICT industry, acting on the surging opportunities in the technology and innovation sectors – data centres, intelligent buildings, smart cities and the Internet of Things – particularly targeting emerging markets where the demand for ICT infrastructure is increasing rapidly.

