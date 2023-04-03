Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and -9.8% Downside Potential

Broker Ratings

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste which can be found using ticker (ASR) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 343 and 199 and has a mean target at $280.53. Given that the stocks previous close was at $310.96 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -9.8%. The 50 day MA is $286.33 while the 200 day moving average is $237.15. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $9,320m. Find out more information at: https://www.asur.com.mx

The potential market cap would be $8,408m based on the market consensus.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services. In addition, it operates the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and holds concessions to operate the various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín and José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.46% with the ex dividend date set at 27-5-2022 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.67, revenue per share of 843.8 and a 13.44% return on assets.

