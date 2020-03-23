Gresham House Strategic Buy back own shares

Gresham House Strategic Plc (LON:GHS) announced today that on 20th March 2020, it purchased 5,562 ordinary shares of 50 pence each in the Company at an average price of 926.91 pence per Ordinary Share.

The Ordinary Shares repurchased are to be cancelled.

Following the purchase of the Ordinary Shares, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 3,482,480. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Gresham House Strategic.

