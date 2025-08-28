Follow us on:

Greatland Resources reports $337m net profit in FY2025

Greatland Resources Limited

Greatland Resources Limited (LON:GGP) has lodged its unaudited preliminary full-year final report for year ended 30 June 2025 (FY2025).

Highlights:

Renewed safety focus at Telfer generating improved outcomes

§ Total recordable injury frequency rate improved to 6.0 at 30 June 2025 (14.1 at 31 Dec 2024)

§ Integration of Telfer operation under Greatland ownership completed efficiently and to plan

Significant cash generation from just seven months of operations in FY2025

§ Revenue from customer contracts of $961.3 million at an average achieved gold price of $4,785 per ounce

§ Net cash flow from operating activities of $601.1 million

§ Segment earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $526.7 million

§ Net profit before tax of $441.9 million reflecting high margin production from Telfer

§ Net profit after tax of $337.3 million

Strong foundation set for FY2026 plans across Telfer and Havieron

§ Cash and cash equivalents of $574.7 million at 30 June 2025

§ Nil debt at 30 June with significant liquidity available

§ Full exposure to the current spot gold and copper prices

Commenting on the FY2025 unaudited results, Greatland Managing Director Shaun Day said:

“Producing such a strong set of financial results from the first seven months of ownership of Telfer is a great credit to the significant efforts of our team. Our focus continues to be on the delivery of our FY2026 operational plan and progressing the growth opportunities at Haverion and Telfer.”

    Greatland Resources has posted an unaudited net profit after tax of $337.3 million for FY2025, driven by seven months of high-margin production from the Telfer operation. Revenue reached $961.3 million with operating cash flow of $601.1 million, leaving the Company debt-free with $574.7 million in cash at year-end.
