Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Great Portland Estates Plc completes four new Fully Managed leasing deals

Great Portland Estates

Great Portland Estates plc (LON:GPE) has announced four new Fully Managed leasing deals at its 201,000 sq ft Piccadilly Estate, W1. The refurbished 6,700 sq ft of space has let both faster than GPE’s underwrite and ahead of ERV by 13.7%, securing £1.6 million of annual rent at an average of £240 per sq ft, representing a net premium of 98% to traditional Ready to Fit leases.  All four customers are from the financial services sector or are family offices, and all will be in their new space by the end of the month.

These new lettings bring the total of Flex leases across the Piccadilly Estate to around 29,000 sq ft, or 60% of the total let office space. With such healthy demand for GPE’s Fully Managed product in this prime location, confidence is high for the leasing prospects of its next product launch at 170 Piccadilly (previously named Egyptian and Dudley House) this summer. This iconic new workplace will fuse heritage and innovation whilst honouring the building’s Grade II listed status, creating 25,600 sq ft of premium office space across seven floors, offering a range of high-quality amenities including event space, complimentary meeting rooms and boardrooms, and an outdoor landscaped terrace.

Simon Rowley, Director of Flex Workspaces at Great Portland Estates, commented: “We are continuing to let our Fully Managed space at a rapid rate across our portfolio. Including these latest deals in Piccadilly, we’ve already completed 10 Fully Managed transactions across circa 30,000 sq ft in the six weeks since the start of January. With the increasing scarcity of premium Fully Managed offices in our core locations, we expect to continue beating our Fully Managed leasing targets.”

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Great Portland Estates PLC 32.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Great Portland Estates Plc appoints William Eccleshare as a Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate

    Great Portland Estates Plc announces William Eccleshare as Chair Designate effective May 2025, succeeding Richard Mully post-2025 AGM.
    Broker Ratings

    Great Portland Estates PLC 36.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Great Portland Estates PLC 42.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Great Portland Estates PLC 33.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Great Portland Estates

    Great Portland Estates acquires Whittington House in West End expansion strategy

    Great Portland Estates plc acquires Whittington House in London's West End for £58.5M. This landmark deal expands GPE's sustainable office portfolio.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.