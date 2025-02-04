Great Portland Estates Plc appoints William Eccleshare as a Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) has announced the appointment of William Eccleshare as a Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate with effect from 1 May 2025. William will succeed Richard Mully as Chair of the Board from the conclusion of the Company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting in July, when Richard will retire from the Board after more than eight years of service.

William’s appointment follows a comprehensive selection process led by GPE’s Senior Independent Director, Nick Hampton.

William has extensive leadership experience in both executive and non-executive roles. He is currently a Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director at Centaur Media plc and Chairman of Team ITG, a privately owned digital media business. He is also Chair of the Design Council – a Royal Charter charity and the UK Government’s strategic advisor on design. William was, until its recent acquisition, a Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director of Britvic plc. He was previously a Non-Executive Director of Hays plc, Deputy Chairman of Clear Media Limited and Executive Vice-Chair of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

William’s executive career was spent in advertising, media and consumer-focused businesses in senior leadership and commercial roles. Most recently, he spent thirteen years at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. where he was Chief Executive from 2012 to 2021 and led its listing on the New York Stock Exchange in May 2019. William was Chair and Chief Executive of BBDO Europe from 2005 to 2009 and of Young & Rubicam EMEA from 2002 to 2005. He is a former partner of McKinsey & Co where he led the firm’s European Marketing practice and prior to that he was CEO of advertising agencies within WPP and the Interpublic Group.

Additionally, GPE announces that, having joined the Board in October 2016, Nick Hampton will step down from the Board and its Committees on 3 April 2025. Karen Green, who joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in 2023, will take over the role of Senior Independent Director from 4 April 2025.

Commenting on the appointments, Great Portland Estates Plc Chair Richard Mully said: “I am delighted that William has been selected to succeed me as Chair. William brings significant executive and non-executive experience. His breadth of knowledge and skills, including his strong background in marketing, business transformation, growth and innovation, will be invaluable to GPE’s Board. I know he will provide effective leadership of the Board and great support to Toby Courtauld and our management team, who welcome his appointment. It has been a privilege to serve on GPE’s Board for over eight years and I look forward to working closely with William over the coming months to ensure a smooth handover. On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Nick Hampton for his leadership of the Chair succession process, his service as GPE’s Senior Independent Director and for his significant contribution to GPE since his appointment in 2016. I am delighted that Karen has accepted the Board’s invitation to become Senior Independent Director.”

William Eccleshare said “I am excited to be joining the GPE Board as its future Chair. With GPE’s strong positioning and quality portfolio and with management’s strong track record, I look forward to leading the Board and working with the GPE team to drive the Company’s strategy and take advantage of market opportunities. I also look forward to benefiting from Richard’s wise counsel as I transition into the Chair role.”

William will join the Nomination Committee from 1 May 2025 and assume the role of Chair of the Nomination Committee from the conclusion of the Company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting.

There are no additional matters that would require disclosure under UK Listing Rule 6.4.8 R in respect of William Eccleshare.