Great Ajax Corp. with 15.2% dividend yield – Consensus ‘Buy’ Rating and 83.1% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

Great Ajax Corp. with ticker code (AJX) now have 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 14 and 10.5 with the average target price sitting at $11.70. Now with the previous closing price of $6.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 83.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and the 200 day MA is $8.51. The market capitalization for the company is $152m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.greatajax.com

The potential market cap would be $279m based on the market consensus.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

The company has a dividend yield of 15.2% with the ex dividend date set at 16-3-2023 (DMY).

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

