Gold rises amid shifting policy expectations

Gold has been edging higher, supported by the growing view that interest rates in the United States may move lower sooner than expected. The possibility of a near-term rate cut has become stronger as economic data points to softer growth, and this has drawn investors steadily back to the metal.

The recent U.S. government shutdown has restricted the release of key data, limiting the clarity central banks and investors typically rely on. With visibility reduced, investors have looked to gold as a reliable position in uncertain conditions.

Although the rally leaves room for short-term corrections, longer-term dynamics remain constructive. Central banks are maintaining their purchases, exchange-traded funds continue to record inflows, and physical demand in emerging markets has stayed resilient.

