Gold rises amid shifting policy expectations

DynaResource, Inc.

Gold has been edging higher, supported by the growing view that interest rates in the United States may move lower sooner than expected. The possibility of a near-term rate cut has become stronger as economic data points to softer growth, and this has drawn investors steadily back to the metal.

The recent U.S. government shutdown has restricted the release of key data, limiting the clarity central banks and investors typically rely on. With visibility reduced, investors have looked to gold as a reliable position in uncertain conditions.

Although the rally leaves room for short-term corrections, longer-term dynamics remain constructive. Central banks are maintaining their purchases, exchange-traded funds continue to record inflows, and physical demand in emerging markets has stayed resilient.

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCQX:DYNR) is a dynamic emerging junior gold company currently conducting test mining and milling activities, producing rich gold concentrates, and continuing exploration activity, through its 100% owned subsidiary in Mexico, DynaResource de Mexico SA de CV., at DynaMéxico’s wholly owned project – San Jose de Gracia;

Latest Company News

DynaResource Inc

DynaResource value to rise in latest Corporate Presentation and Factsheet

Gold prices held near record highs today as expectations of a US interest rate cut strengthened, with spot gold at $3,655.77 per ounce and US futures at $3,694.60. DynaResource highlights include a 7-year mine life, an after-tax NPV of $84.4M at $2,500/oz gold, and significant growth potential across near-mine and regional targets.
DynaResource Inc

DynaResource secures $15m credit facility and extends gold offtake deal

DynaResource has expanded its credit line with Ocean Partners from $12.5m to $15m, with a 6-month grace period on repayments, and extended its gold offtake agreement from the San Jose de Gracia mine to 2030 on improved terms.
Dynaresource Inc

DynaResource posts Q2 revenue growth and operational improvements at SJG Mine

DynaResource reported Q2 2025 revenue of $15.9m, up 43% year-on-year, with net operating income of $2.7m versus a $2.9m loss in Q2 2024. Gold sales rose to 5,712 ounces, supported by ongoing optimisation at the San Jose de Gracia Mine and new high-grade vein discoveries.
Dynaresource Inc

DynaResource discovers two new gold zones at San Jose Mine

DynaResource announces the identification of two high-grade gold targets, Victoria and Palos Chinos, at its wholly owned San Jose de Gracia mine in Mexico.
DynaResource Inc

DynaResource technical report validates 250000oz of gold and significant upside

DynaResource, Inc. unveils a promising S-K 1300 Technical Report for the San Jose de Gracia mine, revealing 250,000 gold ounces in Initial Mineral Reserves.
DynaResource Presentation

DynaResource Inc Investment Case – Gold Producer May 2025 (OTCQX:DYNR)

DynaResource is positioning itself as a rising gold producer with near-term growth and long-term district-scale potential.

