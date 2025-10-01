Gold prices climb to record highs as political standoff deepens

A new record in gold has emerged against the backdrop of Washington gridlock, where a government shutdown has sharpened anxieties and narrowed the lens through which investors can view economic momentum.

The suspension of official releases, including the closely watched payrolls report, has not only left policymakers flying partially blind but has also removed an anchor for markets. The possibility of a rate cut is no longer seen as a distant outcome but as a rising probability, giving gold a natural advantage in the absence of clarity elsewhere.

A backdrop of constrained visibility, fiscal confrontation, and an unsettled dollar landscape makes the metal stand out as a store of optionality. The fact that prices have now pushed through fresh all-time highs underlines the desire for positioning in assets untied to political or monetary calendars.

