GlobalData expects FY25 revenue in line with market forecasts

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA), the leading data, insight, and technology company, has provided an update on its trading performance for the current financial year ending 31 December 2025.

Revenue performance for FY25 expected to be in-line with market expectations

In the third quarter, the Group delivered revenue growth of 13.5%, driven in part by progression in underlying subscription revenue growth to 2% (H1 2025: 1%), and the positive impact of revenues from recently completed acquisitions. We continue to see improved momentum in underlying Contracted Forward Revenue, which as at 30 September 2025, accelerated to 4% growth on an underlying basis (H1 2025: 3%). Accordingly, against the backdrop of some macro-economic challenges and foreign currency headwinds, we continue to expect to deliver low single-digit underlying revenue growth for FY25, in line with the market consensus.

FY25 profitability expectations tempered slightly; FY26 unchanged

With continued investment in the second half and the acquired businesses being integrated more slowly than expected, the second half Adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be lower than previously anticipated at approximately 37% (H1 2025 33%). The Adjusted FY25 EBITDA margin is now expected to be approximately 35% (FY25 Organic Margin of approximately 38%).

The recent acquisitions and the GTP are expected to achieve expected run-rate cost synergies by the end of FY25 leaving synergy-contribution expectations for FY26 unchanged with their beneficial contributions driving the Group margin back towards the 40% benchmark.

Encouraging progress in Contracted Forward Revenue and subscription growth

GlobalData is well positioned to drive further growth through the continued execution of the Growth Transformation Plan. The fourth quarter (“Q4”) is the Group’s largest quarter for billing, for both renewals and new logos. As we progress through Q425, we have been encouraged by the progress in Contracted Forward Revenue growth and the modest acceleration in underlying subscription revenue growth, and remain confident that our stable renewal rates and innovative client solutions will build upon this momentum.

Capital Markets Event

On 24 November 2025, the Group will be hosting a Capital Markets Event which will focus on the recent developments of the GlobalData platform, focusing on our investments made in AI-enablement and the beneficial differentiation we are achieving in terms of client engagement and experience.

