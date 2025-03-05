Gilead Sciences, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$108.77’, now -6.2% Downside Potential

Gilead Sciences, Inc. which can be found using ticker (GILD) have now 27 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $132.00 and $82.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $108.77. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $115.99 this would imply there is a potential downside of -6.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $97.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to $83.59. The market capitalization for the company is 142.89B. The current share price for the company is: $114.74 USD

The potential market cap would be $134,002,848,215 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 301.95, revenue per share of $23.06 and a 11.03% return on assets.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in advancing medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), viral hepatitis and cancer. The Company offers products in HIV, Onocolgy, Liver Disease, Vekulaery, and Other. Under HIV, it offers Biktarvy, Complera/Eviplera, Genvoya, Odefsey, Stribild, and Truvada. Its Veklury (remdesivir) is a nucleotide analog RNA polymerase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Under oncology it offers cell therapy containing Tecartus and Yescarta. Under this Liver Disease consists of Chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) (Ledipasvir/Sofosbuvir and Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir) and Chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) / hepatitis delta virus (HDV) (Vemlidy and Viread). The Company’s other products include AmBisome and Letairis. It also operates a portfolio of small molecule inhibitors targeting PARP1 for oncology and MK2 for inflammatory diseases.