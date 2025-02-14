Gilead Sciences, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 1.4% Upside Potential

Gilead Sciences, Inc. which can be found using ticker (GILD) have now 27 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $125.00 and $80.00 and has a mean target at $104.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at $103.31 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 1.4%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $93.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to $81.14. The company has a market cap of 132.05B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $105.96 USD

The potential market cap would be $133,927,137,187 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 278.84, revenue per share of $22.70 and a 11.96% return on assets.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in advancing medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), viral hepatitis and cancer. The Company offers products in HIV, Onocolgy, Liver Disease, Vekulaery, and Other. Under HIV, it offers Biktarvy, Complera/Eviplera, Genvoya, Odefsey, Stribild, and Truvada. Its Veklury (remdesivir) is a nucleotide analog RNA polymerase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Under oncology it offers cell therapy containing Tecartus and Yescarta. Under this Liver Disease consists of Chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) (Ledipasvir/Sofosbuvir and Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir) and Chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) / hepatitis delta virus (HDV) (Vemlidy and Viread). The Company’s other products include AmBisome and Letairis. It also operates a portfolio of small molecule inhibitors targeting PARP1 for oncology and MK2 for inflammatory diseases.