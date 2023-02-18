Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Get Ready to Invest in Metacade Crypto: Here’s What You Need to Know

Blockchain - distributed ledger technology

Metacade is a blockchain-based gaming project that is currently in its crypto presale stage. The project has seen a rapid sellout during the early stages, and many investors are now considering Metacade as one of the best cryptos to invest in. Metacade is powering a comprehensive platform with vast potential for the future, making the MCADE token a great investment opportunity.

The crypto presale of Metacade is a rare opportunity to buy tokens at low prices. This presale event is offering an unprecedented opportunity to get involved in a leading project during its earliest stage of investment. The MCADE token has attracted $6.7 million within 12 weeks, indicating that the project could be in for some explosive future price action.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Metacade is helping to drive the GameFi revolution and combines advanced online gaming experiences with integrated financial rewards for users. After the MCADE crypto presale, the metaverse arcade will go live and offer a range of exclusive services to GameFi players and Web3 users. Additionally, the MCADE token will be launched on exchanges which is expected to boost the project’s reach and drive price action upwards.

In 2023, MCADE has a $1 price target, and if it reaches this target it would be a 50x rise from the end of the crypto presale. If the wider crypto market enters a bull market, then the MCADE token could go parabolic, potentially reaching up to $7 by 2025 – which would be a 350x increase from the end of the crypto presale.

Metacade will become the largest arcade on the blockchain, offering a vast selection of different online games with integrated earning mechanics. The MCADE token will be used to provide rewards in the Metacade, and players can progress through infinite levels to earn tokens or compete in ranked tournaments for major crypto prizes. The project also features a community hub that rewards users for their contributions and a Work2Earn feature that connects Web3 users with paid job opportunities.

Finally, Metacade is introducing a crowdfunding initiative for brand-new blockchain-based games. Developers will submit investment proposals to the Metacade community, who will vote to decide which new games are best. The voting process winners will receive early-stage funding to help develop the new game.

All these features make MCADE one of the best cryptos to invest in now. The crypto presale launched the MCADE token at $0.008 – a value that will rise to $0.02 before the end of the event – so investors have a limited time only to get involved at the best possible price. You can participate in the Metacade presale here.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.