General Helium to Meet Explosive Growth in Helium Demand 

General Helium Inc

Recent reports indicate that global helium demand is projected to nearly double by 2035, primarily driven by the semiconductor industry’s expansion and the growing adoption of AI technologies. A report by IDTechEx forecasts that demand could exceed 322 million cubic meters by 2035, up from approximately 176 million cubic meters in 2024 . ￼ ￼

Helium’s unique properties—such as its inertness and excellent thermal conductivity—make it essential in various industries. It’s crucial for cooling in semiconductor manufacturing, medical imaging (like MRI machines), aerospace applications, and emerging technologies like quantum computing . ￼ ￼

However, helium is a finite resource, and its supply is concentrated in a few countries, including the U.S., Qatar, and Russia. Geopolitical tensions and production challenges in these regions have led to supply constraints, causing helium prices to soar by over 400% in recent years . ￼ ￼

In response to these challenges, new helium exploration projects are underway globally. For instance, General Helium Inc is an emerging helium production company led by experienced oil and gas industry veterans. Focused on developing existing resources rather than exploration, GH prioritizes generating free cash flow.

General Helium concentrates on near-production helium resources in the Holbrook Basin of Arizona, a region renowned for its abundant helium reserves, often referred to as the “Saudi Arabia of Helium.”

General Helium holds a commanding position in the heart of Arizona’s helium-rich Four Corners Plateau. Our extensive leases and joint venture agreements grant us a 50% working interest in nearly 46,000 acres, strategically positioned near existing helium discoveries. This prime location offers low-risk, high-return potential with rapid pay-out opportunities, focusing on proven reserves rather than exploratory drilling.

Given helium’s critical role in high-tech industries and the current supply constraints, securing a stable helium supply has become a strategic priority for many economies.

