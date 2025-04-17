General Helium to Meet Explosive Growth in Helium Demand 

Recent reports indicate that global helium demand is projected to nearly double by 2035, primarily driven by the semiconductor industry’s expansion and the growing adoption of AI technologies. A report by IDTechEx forecasts that demand could exceed 322 million cubic meters by 2035, up from approximately 176 million cubic meters in 2024 . ￼ ￼

Helium’s unique properties—such as its inertness and excellent thermal conductivity—make it essential in various industries. It’s crucial for cooling in semiconductor manufacturing, medical imaging (like MRI machines), aerospace applications, and emerging technologies like quantum computing . ￼ ￼

However, helium is a finite resource, and its supply is concentrated in a few countries, including the U.S., Qatar, and Russia. Geopolitical tensions and production challenges in these regions have led to supply constraints, causing helium prices to soar by over 400% in recent years . ￼ ￼

In response to these challenges, new helium exploration projects are underway globally.

The Holbrook Basin of Arizona is a region renowned for its abundant helium reserves, often referred to as the "Saudi Arabia of Helium."

Given helium’s critical role in high-tech industries and the current supply constraints, securing a stable helium supply has become a strategic priority for many economies.