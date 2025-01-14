Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Games Workshop Group Plc declares dividend of £1.55 per share

Games Workshop Group
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Games Workshop Group Plc (LON:GAW) has declared a dividend of £1.55 per share taking dividends declared so far in 2024/25 to £4.20 per share (2023/24: £3.15 per share, as at January 2024). This is in line with the Company’s policy to distribute truly surplus cash.  This will be paid on 28 February 2025 for shareholders on the register on 24 January 2025, with an ex-dividend date of 23 January 2025. The last date for elections for the dividend re-investment plan is 7 February 2025.

The dividend reinvestment plan is provided by Equiniti Financial Services Limited. More information can be found at www.shareview.co.uk/info/drip

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Games Workshop Group

    Games Workshop Group grants exclusive rights to Amazon for Warhammer 40,000 universe films and series

    Games Workshop strikes deal with Amazon to adapt Warhammer 40,000 into films and series, granting exclusive rights and exploring merchandising opportunities.
    Games Workshop Group

    Games Workshop Group Plc appoints Randal Casson as Senior Independent Director

    Games Workshop promotes Randal Casson to Senior Independent Director, succeeding Mark Lam who became Chair on November 1, 2024.
    Games Workshop Group

    Games Workshop exceeds revenue and profit expectations ahead of 2024 H1 report

    Games Workshop Group plc (LON:GAW) reports better-than-expected trading, predicting increased revenues and profits for the six months to December 2024.
    Games Workshop Group

    Games Workshop Group declares dividend of 85 pence per share

    Games Workshop Group declares an 85p per share dividend, marking a total of £1.85 per share for 2024/25, aligning with surplus cash distribution policy.
    Games Workshop Group

    Games Workshop Group declares dividend of 105 pence per share

    Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) reports trading in line with expectations. Dividend declared at 105 pence per share. Details on payment and dividend reinvestment plan available.
    Games Workshop Group

    Games Workshop Group declares dividend of 120 pence per share

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.