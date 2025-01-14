Games Workshop Group Plc declares dividend of £1.55 per share

Games Workshop Group Plc (LON:GAW) has declared a dividend of £1.55 per share taking dividends declared so far in 2024/25 to £4.20 per share (2023/24: £3.15 per share, as at January 2024). This is in line with the Company’s policy to distribute truly surplus cash. This will be paid on 28 February 2025 for shareholders on the register on 24 January 2025, with an ex-dividend date of 23 January 2025. The last date for elections for the dividend re-investment plan is 7 February 2025.

The dividend reinvestment plan is provided by Equiniti Financial Services Limited. More information can be found at www.shareview.co.uk/info/drip