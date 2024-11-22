Follow us on:

Games Workshop exceeds revenue and profit expectations ahead of 2024 H1 report

Games Workshop Group
Games Workshop Group plc (LON:GAW) has announced that trading since the last update on 18 September 2024 is ahead of expectations. The Board’s estimate of the results for the six months to 1 December 2024, at actual rates, is core revenue of not less than £260 million (2023/24: £235.6 million) and licensing revenue of not less than £30 million (2023/24: £13.0 million). The Group’s profit before tax (PBT) is estimated to be not less than £120 million (2023/24: £96.1 million).

Further details will be announced in Games Workshop Group’s half yearly report which will be released on 14 January 2025.

