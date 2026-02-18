Follow us on:

Galliford Try secures places on new DfE CF25 framework

Galliford Try plc

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD), the UK construction group, has announced that its Building business has been appointed to the new £15.4 billion Department for Education (DfE) Construction Framework 25 (CF25).

The business has secured places on the high value lots throughout England, for projects in excess of £12 million, as well as the under £12 million low value lots in the London, South East and South West regions. The CF25 framework will run for a six-year term with the option for two additional one-year extensions.

Bill Hocking, Chief Executive of Galliford Try, commented: “We are delighted to continue working with our partners at the DfE on this framework that is crucial to delivering the high-quality educational facilities that students up and down the country deserve. Education has long been a cornerstone of our business and our Sustainable Growth Strategy, and we look forward to building on our strong track record in the sector in the years to come.”

The UK construction group has been appointed to the Department for Education's Construction Framework 25, covering projects over £12 million nationwide and selected lower value works across southern England.
