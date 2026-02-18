Galliford Try secures places on new DfE CF25 framework

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD), the UK construction group, has announced that its Building business has been appointed to the new £15.4 billion Department for Education (DfE) Construction Framework 25 (CF25).

The business has secured places on the high value lots throughout England, for projects in excess of £12 million, as well as the under £12 million low value lots in the London, South East and South West regions. The CF25 framework will run for a six-year term with the option for two additional one-year extensions.

Bill Hocking, Chief Executive of Galliford Try, commented: “We are delighted to continue working with our partners at the DfE on this framework that is crucial to delivering the high-quality educational facilities that students up and down the country deserve. Education has long been a cornerstone of our business and our Sustainable Growth Strategy, and we look forward to building on our strong track record in the sector in the years to come.”