Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Frasers Group increases its investment in Hugo Boss

Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) has announced that it has recently increased its investment in Hugo Boss, and now has the following interests in the common stock:

·      3,025,000 shares of common stock, representing 4.3% of Hugo Boss’s total share capital

·      20,089,000 shares of common stock via the sale of put options, representing 28.5% of Hugo Boss’s total share capital

After taking into account the premium it will receive under the put options, Frasers Group’s maximum aggregate exposure in connection with its acquired interests in Hugo Boss, with the common stock holding valued at the closing share price on 21 October 2022, is approximately €960m (c. £840m).

Frasers Group has a long history (over twenty years) of making strategic investments to develop relationships and partnerships with other retailers, suppliers and brands, including by way of acquisitions of shares, options, contracts for difference and other financial instruments.

The strategic investments Frasers Group makes offer new opportunities for The Company, whilst also helping to support the long-term future of the existing retail businesses, and the many thousands of jobs they sustain.

Frasers Group continues to see opportunities that strengthen Frasers Group’s brand proposition and the recent acquisitions of Studio Retail Limited (with its significant knowledge and experience in consumer credit) and Missguided (with its focus on Womenswear and its digital platforms) are examples of its drive to expand and acquire businesses and brands that can strengthen Frasers Group, and the connection to our consumers.

Frasers Group has extensive ambitions to grow the business inside and outside of the UK and is constantly exploring the potential for further expansion.

Accordingly, Frasers Group’s board of directors believe that the acquisition of direct and / or indirect strategic stakes within Hugo Boss, are in the ordinary course of business of the Company.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.