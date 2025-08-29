Frasers Group confirms Board changes with Sir Jon Thompson to Chair

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) has announced that David Daly will be stepping down from the Board after eight years of dedicated service, at the company’s AGM on 24 September 2025. He will be succeeded as Chair by Sir Jon Thompson on 1 September 2025.

Frasers Group is also pleased to announce that it anticipates appointing Andy Lyon as Non-Executive Director to the Board and expects to make a further announcement in due course regarding a second, well-advanced candidate, for a further Non-Executive Director position. Those roles would succeed David Daly, Ger Wright and Helen Wright, who are not seeking re-election at the forthcoming AGM.

· Sir Jon Thompson joined the Group’s Board of Directors in June 2024 as a Non-Executive Director, bringing with him extensive experience in corporate governance and major project management. His appointment marks an important step in supporting Frasers Group’s long-term strategy as it continues to strengthen its position as a global business.

· Andy Lyon, former partner at PwC whose expertise includes acting as audit partner for Next and its credit business, would add significant financial and governance experience to further strengthen the team as it develops Frasers Plus.

Michael Murray, CEO of Frasers Group, commented: “I would like to thank David for his outstanding leadership, guidance, and the wealth of expertise he brought to the Board, which has been instrumental in helping us deliver on our Elevation Strategy. We wish him all the very best for the future. I would also like to thank Ger and Helen for their contributions during their time with Frasers Group. I’m equally delighted to announce our proposed new appointment to the Board with Andy, as well as Jon’s confirmed appointment to Chair, as we enter the next phase of our strategy. Jon’s deep experience in corporate governance and strategic leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow as a leading global retail business.”

Sir Jon Thompson, commented: “I am very much looking forward to working alongside Board colleagues, the Group Executive Team and the wider company to continue Fraser Group’s evolution. I would like to acknowledge David’s significant contribution to the development of Frasers over the last eight years and thank him for his expert leadership. He leaves Frasers and the Board well positioned to enable the future success of the Elevation Strategy.”

Further details from Andy Lyon’s bio:

– Andy Lyon was previously a senior audit partner at PwC having specialised in retail and consumer markets. He led the audits of several large global retailers, both listed and privately owned, including fashion brands and department stores like Next’s credit business. During his 24 years as a partner, he had spells as senior partner for the East Midlands office, a member of the Midlands leadership team and sat on the firm’s retail and consumer leadership team with responsibility for the regional practice.