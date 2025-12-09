Follow us on:

Frasers Group acquires Swindon Designer Outlet to support expansion strategy

Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) has announced the acquisition of Swindon Designer Outlet, marking a meaningful step towards achieving the Group’s vision of building the planet’s most admired and compelling brand ecosystem.

Through acquisitions of strategic physical retail locations like Swindon, Frasers Group supports key brand partners’ outlet strategies – including Nike, adidas, BOSS – and aims to serve consumers across the UK with the best value and product offerings.

Swindon Designer Outlet, which opened in 1997, totals 250,000 sq. ft and attracts over 3 million visitors annually. This announcement follows just a month after the Group’s strategic acquisition of Braehead Shopping Centre and highlights Frasers Group’s steadfast approach to expanding its property portfolio.

