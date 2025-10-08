Foresight Group reports trading update with AUM rising to £13.6 billion

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG) is a leading investment manager offering institutional and retail investors a diverse range of private and listed investment solutions in real assets located in the UK, Europe and Australia, and growth capital for SME businesses across the UK and Ireland.

The Group has announced its trading update for the six months ended 30 September 2025.

· H1 FY26 core EBITDA pre-SBP is in line with management expectations and current FY26 consensus estimates[1], with FY26 recurring revenue anticipated to remain within our target range of 85-90%

· Assets under Management (AUM) and Funds under Management (FUM) increased by 3% and 1% to £13.6 billion and £9.6 billion respectively (FY25: £13.2 billion AUM and £9.6 billion FUM). On a constant currency basis, AUM increased to £13.5 billion, with FUM at £9.6 billion.

o £223 million raised into higher margin retail vehicles which are on track for another record year supported by a strong H2 pipeline

o €505 million commitments secured to date for Foresight Energy Infrastructure Partners II (“FEIP II”) from a combination of four new and three existing limited partners, concluding the first phase of fundraising

o FEIP II completed a combined £210 million investment into UK battery storage, acquiring Harmony Energy Income Trust (HEIT), alongside another Foresight fund

o Foresight Capital Management delivered positive investment performance of £36 million and net outflows of £136 million

· In Australia, the sale of leading independent power producer Zenith Energy at a valuation materially above the fund’s prior holding value generated performance fees for the Group

Post period end, the multi vintage roll out of the Group’s regional private equity strategy continued with a £90 million[2] first close of a 16th regional fund.

Bernard Fairman, Executive Chairman of Foresight Group Holdings Limited, commented: “We continue to see sustained investor appetite for our specialist products. Demand for our higher margin business relief products has remained elevated and, post period end, our private equity division launched its 16th regional institutional fund. Whilst the first phase of FEIP II fundraising was slower than originally anticipated, we are confident that this second vintage will achieve its target fund size of €1.25 billion by mid-2027, with a strong investor pipeline now also supported by initial deployment success through the recent acquisition of HEIT. The Group’s focus on managing long duration capital, combined with a multi-faceted fundraising pipeline across both institutional and retail vehicles is expected to drive further profitable growth during the remainder of FY26 and enables us to maintain our guidance to double core EBITDA pre-SBP in the five years to FY29.”

Interim Results Announcement

Foresight’s Interim Results to 30 September 2025 are scheduled to be released on 2 December 2025, with a presentation for analysts on the same day. Details on how to attend the presentation will be available on https://www.foresightgroup.eu/shareholders in due course.

Notes:

1. Please note that all figures contained in this announcement are unaudited and subject to change.

2. Totals of data presented in this document may vary slightly from the actual arithmetic totals of such data due to rounding adjustments, with all percentage movements calculated on underlying numbers.

3. Divisional AUM movement:



(£ billion) H1 FY26 FY25 Change % Real Assets* 10.8 10.2 +6% Private Equity 1.8 1.8 (1)% FCM 1.1 1.2 (9)%

*Previously Infrastructure.

4. Group AUM and FUM movement summary on a constant currency basis:

Actuals(Last 6 months) Constant currency basis (Last 6 months) (£ billion) 30 Sept 2025 31 Mar 2025 Change % 30 Sept 2025 Change % (a) (b) (a/b) (c) (c/b) AUM 13.6 13.2 3% 13.5 2% FUM 9.6 9.6 1% 9.6 0%