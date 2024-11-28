Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Foresight Group delivers another period of organic profit growth

Foresight Group
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG), a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, has announced its results for the six months ended 30 September 2024.

Financial and Operational Highlights1

30 September 2024 31 March 2024 Change 
Period-end AUM (£m) 12,43412,144+2% 
Period-end FUM (£m) 8,6658,397+3% 
 
30 September 2024 30 September 2023 Change 
Total Revenue (£m) 73.267.8 +8% 
Recurring Revenue (% of Total) 86.7% 87.3% -0.6 pts 
Core EBITDA pre-SBP (£m) 29.027.6 +5% 
Core EBITDA pre-SBP margin39.6% 40.7% -1.1 pts 
Dividend per Share (pence) 7.4 6.7 +10% 
·   Core EBITDA pre-Share Based Payments (“SBP”) increased by 5% to £29 million (H1 FY24: £27.6 million), driven by successful prior year and year-to-date fundraising into higher margin and longer tenure vehicles. The Group is on track to deliver on management’s medium-term organic growth guidance to double core EBITDA pre-SBP over five years2
·   Assets under Management (“AUM”) and Funds under Management (“FUM”) increased to £12.4 billion3,4 and £8.7 billion4 respectively (FY24: £12.1 billion and £8.4 billion). AUM movements in the period included: 
oA €300 million first close for the Group’s flagship energy transition strategy, Foresight Energy Infrastructure Partners II SCSp (“FEIP II”) 
o£241 million raised into higher margin retail vehicles 
oForesight Capital Management delivered positive investment performance of £56 million and decelerating net outflows of £111 million 
·   High quality recurring revenue of 87% was maintained in the period, within our target range of 85-90%. 
·   The Private Equity division continues to add and realise value, generating £4.3 million in performance fees across our regional and VCT vehicles. Building on this performance, the division raised further capital post period end, completing a £50 million first close of the Foresight South West Fund. 
·   The Board is pleased to extend the Group’s strong dividend track record with an interim dividend of 7.4 pence per share (H1 FY24: 6.7 pence), to be paid on 31 January 2025, with an ex-dividend date of 16 January 2025 and a record date of 17 January 2025. This is in line with the Group’s dividend policy which targets a total dividend payout ratio of 60% of profit after tax before non‑underlying items.

Bernard Fairman, Executive Chairman of Foresight Group Holdings Limited, commented:

“During H1 FY25 the Group delivered another period of organic profit growth, driven by positive momentum across our diversified business.

Our highly scalable strategies bring investors closer to some of the world’s most exciting investment opportunities, and recent interest rate reductions should improve investor sentiment further. Against this backdrop, our flagship institutional energy transition fund, FEIP II, is making good progress towards a further close as we target a total fund size of €1.25 billion. Our second dedicated natural capital strategy has now entered pre-marketing, while our listed equities products delivered positive performance and decelerating net outflows in H1.

The well-established retail sales team is on track for a record year of fundraising for our tax efficient retail strategies. Post period end, our Private Equity division launched its 14th active regional fund in the South West of England, with further fundraising anticipated in the near-term.

Fundraising progress across the Group’s diversified strategies is in line with expectations and keeps us on track to deliver our guidance to double profit over five years.”

Half-year Report

A copy of the H1 FY25 Half-year Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Half-year Report will also be available on the Company’s website at https://www.foresightgroup.eu/shareholders where further information on Foresight can be found.

Analyst Presentation

A pre-recorded presentation will be available to view on Foresight Group’s website on (https://www.foresightgroup.eu/shareholders) on 28 November 2024.

This presentation will be played at the start of a webcast from 09:00 GMT on Thursday 28 November 2024 and be followed by live Q&A for analysts hosted by Bernard Fairman (Executive Chairman) and Gary Fraser (CFO). Those wishing to join the webcast should register via the following link: Register here.

Notes:

1.     All figures contained in this announcement are unaudited

2.     Growth guidance 5-year time horizon of FY25 to FY29

3.     Divisional AUM movement:

(£ billion)H1 FY25FY24Change %
Infrastructure10.19.8+3%
Private Equity1.61.6+0%
FCM0.70.7+0%

4.     Group AUM and FUM movement summary on a constant currency basis:

  Actuals(Last 6 months)Constant currency basis              (Last 6 months)
(£ billion)30 Sept 202431 Mar 2024Change %30 Sept 2024Change %
(a)(b)(a/b)(c)(c/b)
AUM12.412.1+2%12.5+3%
FUM8.78.4+3%8.7+4%
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Foresight Group

    Foresight Group reports Strong FY24 Performance and Growth Outlook

    Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG) has released its trading update for FY24, showcasing strong growth and strategic plans for the future.
    Foresight Group

    Foresight Group raises £180M in fundraising, expands Dublin office and achieves strong fund performance

    Foresight Group Holdings provides an update on its institutional private equity and venture capital trust fundraising, including strong demand for its VCTs.
    Foresight Group

    Foresight trading update FY EBITDA on track to strongly outperform prior year

    Foresight Solar Fund

    Foresight Group to capitalise on exceptional opportunity

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.