Flagstar Financial, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 7.0% Upside Potential

Flagstar Financial, Inc. with ticker code (NYCB) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $14.00 and $10.50 with the average target price sitting at $12.30. Given that the stocks previous close was at $11.50 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and the 200 day moving average is $10.58. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 4.38B. The current share price for the company is: $10.55 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,685,735,304 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $4.97 and a -3.22% return on assets.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in several national businesses, including multi-family lending, mortgage originations and servicing, and warehouse lending. The Bank is a multi-family portfolio lender in the New York City market area, where it specializes in rent-regulated, non-luxury apartment buildings. Its specialty finance loans and leases are generally made to large corporate obligors that participate in stable industries nationwide, and its warehouse loans are made to mortgage lenders across the country. The Bank offers a suite of cash management products to address the needs of small and mid-size businesses and professional associations. The Bank operates about 395 branches across nine states. The Bank also operates through eight local divisions, such as Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, Ohio Savings Bank, and others.